It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Take $33 off the Kingsley Vibrating Toy Because You Don't Always Have to Use the Front Door

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealshoney adult play deals
1.3K
Save
Kingsley Vibrating Toy | $25 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINGSLEY
Kingsley Vibrating Toy | $25 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINGSLEY
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Kingsley Vibrating Toy | $25 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINGSLEY

We talk a lot about vibrators here and there’s no way you didn’t notice because I read the comments. As I write most of these deals so I know we are a bit concentrated on ladytown. So when I see a discount like this it’s a nice change-up. Our pal’s at Honey Adult Play want to give some butt love to the ladies and gents here. I love an equal opportunity sale. Take $33 off their top Vibrating Anal Toy just use the code KINGSLEY at checkout.

Advertisement

This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy that’s designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and also to handle a romp in the lady cave. The wave motions and structure of this toy means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and indeed WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

Free shipping on orders over $59.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung G7 32" Curved Monitor
Samsung G7 32" Curved Monitor
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Razer Blade, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, AAA Batteries, Tacklife 800A Jump Starter, Kyoku Chef Knife, Bissell Robot Vacuum, AeroGarden, and More

The 10 Best Deals of September 9, 2020

A Sony 55" OLED TV for $1,500 Is Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $40