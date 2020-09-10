Take $33 off the Kingsley Vibrating Toy Because You Don't Always Have to Use the Front Door

Kingsley Vibrating Toy KINGSLEY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Kingsley Vibrating Toy | $25 | Honey Adult Play | Use Code KINGSLEY



We talk a lot about vibrators here and there’s no way you didn’t notice because I read the comments. As I write most of these deals so I know we are a bit concentrated on ladytown. So when I see a discount like this it’s a nice change-up. Our pal’s at Honey Adult Play want to give some butt love to the ladies and gents here. I love an equal opportunity sale. Take $33 off their top Vibrating Anal Toy just use the code KINGSLEY at checkout.

Advertisement

This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy that’s designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and also to handle a romp in the lady cave. The wave motions and structure of this toy means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and indeed WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

Free shipping on orders over $59.

G/O Media may get a commission Kingsley Vibrating Toy Buy for $25 from Honey Adult Play Use the promo code KINGSLEY