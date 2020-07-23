It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeHome Goods

Take $31 off This Easy to Use Multi-surface Steam Mop

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsmeh
55
Save
Multi-Surface Steam Mop | $8 | Meh
Multi-Surface Steam Mop | $8 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Multi-Surface Steam Mop | $8 | Meh

It’s been an unusual year and even more so summer. Your home is probably full of people on top of each other like never before if you’ve been sheltering with your family. With limited openings, a home can become quite messy with multiple loved ones, kids, and pets all cooped up together. Destress about those dirty floors with this True & Tidy Multi-Surface Steam Mop that’s 52% less today.

Advertisement

It’s ready to use in mere seconds and will run for a full fifteen minutes for each cleaning session. The triangle head has a 360 degrees swivels to swipe all those spots that are hard to get to. With temperatures over 200 degrees, the steam will naturally clean, cut grim, and sanitize stains all without harmful or harsh chemicals. The handle has a soft grip so it’s easy for anyone to use without overexertion. This steam mop is of course ideal for wood, laminate, vinyl, grouted tile, and marble. There’s is also a carpet glider so fibers can be returned to flawless. Assembly is a cinch and you’ll be saving $31 on an item you can safely use all over your home.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2)
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Frank and Oak's Sustainable Cotton Masks Are Here to Help You Social Distance in Style

We Tried the Johnsonville Sizzling Sausage Grill, and Nothing Exploded (Except Our Minds)

Can't Wake Up? A $4 Bag of Early Riser Coffee Ought to Wake You Up Inside, Save You, Call Your Name, and Save You From the Dark

This Red Little Devil of a USB Stick Allows Any Controller on Nintendo Switch and Makes Pokémon Sword and Shield Ten Times Easier