Take $31 off the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker Right Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker | $79 | Amazon

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waste a lot of grounds. As a coffee lover, something quick to get me going in the morning is welcome, mostly because I’m still sleepy. T he easier to operate, the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is just $79, and has a s avings of $31 .

This sleek black color is great if you’re trying to match it with other appliances or want it to blend in with whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so that it won’t take up much space, and it has its own K-pod storage of up to nine little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip, so if you’re on the move, you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

