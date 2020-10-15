Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Take $30 off Zink's Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer for the Rest of the Day

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
130
Save
Zink Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box
Zink Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Zink Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box

It’s very cool to live in an era where we can capture and see pictures moments immediately. The only downside is if you grew up in the before times with actual cameras there’s something a bit lacking without a tangible representation. Zink’s Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer can do this for you and today it’s $30 off.

Advertisement

Putting photos on the fridge, the walls, or around the house is a great way to remind yourself of good times which is certainly something we all need right now. The Smile Digital Printer allows you to connect to your phone to print pics on 2x3 sticky-backed paper. This compact and portable printer is built for convenience and not take up space. It’s durable in its polyresin protective case so it can handle life on the go. It syncs seamlessly with Bluetooth right to the device of your choice and you can access everything through the free Smile app. Through the app you can even edit, correct color, adjust lighting, and crop before printing. It will even let you post instantly to your social media platforms. The Smile fully charges in 2 hours and you can print around 40 pics off of one charge. You’ll get 5 sticker frames in this deal and all 5 colors are on sale. You will however need to purchase photo paper to really get going.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Now 18% off, the TiVo Stream 4K Declutters Your Streaming Life With One UI for Netflix, Disney+, and More

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Apple AirPods, Razer Blade 15, DJI Mavic Mini Drone, Succulents 11-Pack, Aukey Chargers, and More

Save $15 on Super Mario Odyssey Right Now on Amazon