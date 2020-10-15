Take $30 off Zink's Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer for the Rest of the Day

Zink Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Zink Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer | $70 | Amazon Gold Box

It’s very cool to live in an era where we can capture and see pictures moments immediately . The only downside is if you grew up in the before times with actual cameras there’s something a bit lacking without a tangible representation. Zink’s Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer can do this for you and today it’s $30 off.

Putting photos on the fridge, the walls , or around the house is a great way to remind yourself of good times which is certainly something we all need right now. The Smile Digital Printer allows you to connect to your phone to print p ics on 2x3 sticky-backed paper. This compact and portable printer is built for convenience and not take up space. It’s durable in its polyresin protective case so it can handle life on the go. It syncs seamlessly with Bluetooth right to the device of your choice and you can access everything through the free Smile app. Through the app you can even edit, correct color, adjust lighting, and crop before printing. It will even let you post instantly to your social media platforms. The Smile fully charges in 2 hours and you can print around 40 pics off of one charge. You’ll get 5 s ticker f rames in this deal and all 5 colors are on sale. You will however need to purchase photo paper to really get going .

