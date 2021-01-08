It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 30% off This Chonky Seal Pillow and Make It Your New Snuggle Buddy

Sheilah Villari
Chubby Blob Seal Pillow | $14 | Amazon Gold Box
Chubby Blob Seal Pillow | $14 | Amazon Gold Box | Clip Coupon

This full chonky boy is stuffed to the brim with all the fluff and white down cotton filling they could get in there. With soft velvety polyester on the outside, the sweet sea critter is ready for hugging. Take $6 off this comforting creature for the rest of the day.

It’s fourteen inches long and a great gift for any age. Seals are natural clowns of the ocean and this replica’s adorable face will perk up any room you place it in. As this plush is not just cute it obviously doubles as a large pillow for lounging, cuddling, and of course naps. There is also an equally charming sloth and puppy available in the same size. But in my opinion, nothing beats this chubby water dog.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

