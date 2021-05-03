It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Take 30% off This Charming Lacoste Bath Rug and Brighten up Your Powder Room

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Alerts
Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug | $31 | Macy’s
Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug | $31 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug | $31 | Macy’s

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are five vibrant hues to pick from, and they’re currently 30% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until May 6.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

G/O Media may get a commission
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Eternal Stress Relief Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.