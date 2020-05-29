It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 30% off Rachel Parcell's New Retro-Inspired Collection at Nordstrom

Sheilah Villari
30% off New Rachel Parcell Collection | Nordstrom 
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Rachel Parcell is a women’s brand specializing in feminine and timeless pieces that can be worn for any occasion. This new collection echoes that with so many of the pieces being inspired by eras of silhouettes that complimented the female form. It’s dainty, it’s pretty, it’s on sale for 30%.

These yesteryear details are easy to spot. I can see the influences of 1940s tea dresses and Victorian ruffles, which are prominently on display. There’s a very 70s callback of a denim jumpsuit. Tops, skirts, pants, and dresses with fit and flare that cost a little less is the dream for any fashionista.

Shipping is free on all orders.

