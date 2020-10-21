Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Take 30% off NIOSH CDC-Certified N95 Masks [Exclusive]

Ignacia
 and Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsMQ Direct Deals
9.1K
7
2

 

30% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA30
30% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA30
Advertisement

30% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA30

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $35, and a 20-pack for $69! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Tushy Spa Bidet
Tushy Spa Bidet

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher in September 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/21/2020.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Computer Desk Is a Standing Desk: Your Top Options to Reach New Heights

Tuesday's Best Deals: LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV, Rosetta Stone, Halloween Pet Costumes, Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn, Batman Beyond Blu-ray Set, and More

Think You Don’t Have Room for a Printer? Think Again: The Best Compact Printers Are Here

Prep for Chilly Nights With Wayfair's Massive 2-Day Throw and Blanket Sale