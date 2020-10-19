Take $30 off JBL's Tune 225 TWS and Take Great Tunes Wherever You Go

JBL Tune 225 TWS Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands and their JBL Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now .

This is an exclusive bundle to Crutchfield so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds you get the gSport d eluxe h ardshell t ravel c ase too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp clear cal ls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items.

