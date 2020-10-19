Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Take $30 off JBL's Tune 225 TWS and Take Great Tunes Wherever You Go

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealscrutchfield deals
59
Save
JBL Tune 225 TWS | $70 | Cruthfield
JBL Tune 225 TWS | $70 | Cruthfield
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

JBL Tune 225 TWS | $70 | Crutchfield

Finding the perfect set of earbuds can be a daunting task if you don’t know where to start. They need to be comfy, hold a charge for a substantial amount of time, and sound phenomenal. JBL is one of the top audio brands and their JBL Tune 225 TWS earbuds might be just what you’re searching for. Save 30% on them right now.

Advertisement

This is an exclusive bundle to Crutchfield so not only do you get a great pair of wireless earbuds you get the gSport deluxe hardshell travel case too. Pair easily with your chosen streaming device with Bluetooth and enjoy lots of great tunes and crisp clear calls. Bring these wherever life takes you as they fit snuggly in your ear for up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. With solid bass and Bluetooth 5.0 tech, it’s easy to see why these are one of the company’s most popular items.

Free two-day shipping on this item.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Upper Square Babin
Upper Square Babin
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Bio Bidet Seats, ASOS Fall Apparel, Anker Charging Accessories, TaoTronics Oscillating Heater, and More

No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 and Save Up to $15

The Jezebel X Bijoux Indiscrets Vibrator Team-Up Is the Perfect Intersection of Inviting Interests

Fenty Beauty Is Having a Friends & Family Sale, So Stock up on Your Faves