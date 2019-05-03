Stila Cosmetics is celebrating mom with a 30% off sale on a selection of their top products. Right now, save on items including Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, Correct & Perfect All-in-One Color Correcting Palette, and Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer. Plus take an additional 15% off with promo code BOSS15. Just be sure to place your order by May 6 to guarantee it arrives in time for Mother’s Day.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.