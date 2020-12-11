Take 30% off and Make Noje Your Wand True Love

30% off Noje Mini Wands Graphic : Sheilah Villari

30% off Noje Mini Wands | Babeland



They say the wand is only as powerful as the witch who welds it. Babeland wants to help you harness all that power for some good self love . Right now save 30% on the Noje Rechargeable Mini Wands.

This is great wand for beiginners and the sale cover the first gen all the way to the more ergonamic third generation. Each has the power of their full sized cousins so don’t you worry it won’t be the same. There are ten vibe functions all together, five speeds with five rhyth ms. This sleek soft silicone is waterproo f and petite enough to travel with. It chrages by UBS and you’ll get well over an hour of play off of one charge. The only difference is if you’d prefer a little curve for better angles. But that’s a personnal choice and we don’t judge here.

Free shipping on all orders over $69. Nice.



