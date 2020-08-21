It's all consuming.
Take 29% off TrebLab's New X5 Wireless Earbuds for the Next Two Days

Sheilah Villari
TrebLab X5 Wireless Earbuds | $50 | Amazon | Use Code CHEAP29OFF

Take $20 off these new wireless earbuds from TreLab for the next two days and get stereo quality sounds while on the move. Use the code CHEAP29OFF at checkout and this discount will be applied.

These X5 TWS Bluetooth earbuds are built for comfort with expandable silicone tips (three sets for size) that reduced noise and keep things crisp. You’ll get up to thirty-five hours of listening pleasure off of a full charge and it usually takes up to two hours to get there. The charging case can get up to four charges for your earbuds before needing more juice themselves. Pairs quick and easy with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 tech. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls no matter where you are and their noise-canceling feature ensures you’ll never miss a word or lyric.

This deal runs until August 23 and there’s free shipping for Prime Members.

