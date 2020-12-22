It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take $25 off TaoTronics' Air Purifier for Cleaner and Happier Breathing Environment

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
TaoTronics Air Purifier | $144 | Amazon | Use Code 15KINJADES2
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Clean air is such an important thing now more than ever. This is especially true in smaller spaces. Air purifiers are another in a long list of things we didn’t know we needed until the occasion arose. With bars and restaurants snatching them up more people turned to bringing them into their own homes. I have one can tell it makes a huge difference. Right now save $25 on this one from TaoTronics, just use the code 15KINJADES2.

Air purifiers can help with a myriad of issues like pollen, dust, and especially pet dander. I live with two very furry dogs and the change in the living room has been substantial. The air seems much crisper. This TaoTronics purifier has three speeds and is whisper quiet. You’ll hardly know it’s there. The 3-stage H13 true HEPA filter is easy to clean and is washable. It has five layers and traps up to 99.97% of particles that are floating about in the air. You’ll get real-time updates on the quality of the air in whatever room you have it in. This helps you better understand what setting you’ll need. It’ll also tell you when the filter needs to be changed so no guessing there also. But you should be replacing filters between three and six months. This is a simple solution to a very common problem. Your family and lungs will thank you for your purchase.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

