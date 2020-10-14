It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
Take $25 off Polk Audio's CS1 Series Center Channel Speaker and Perfect Your Home Sound System

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Polk Audio CS1 Series Center Channel Speaker | $74 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Good audio can absolutely enhance your viewing or listening experience and bad audio can also destroy it. Take 25% off Polk Audio’s CS1 Series Center Channel Speaker and turn your next movie marathon into a pitch-perfect journey. This is a Prime Day deal that runs today only.

This speaker is actually designed to “channel” sound more accurately and directly. The Dynamic Balance Woofers produce crisp tones with low distortion but you’ll also get decent bass pumping through it as well. It’s also built to be flipped if you need to optimize space and the sound isn’t affected in any way. You can actually turn this speaker upside down, aims it up, and let the tunes flow right to you. The CS1 works great for large or small rooms with simple tweaks in surround sound setup. Easy to install with great savings today. This is the missing piece to perfecting your entertainment system.

Get free shipping if your a Prime member and remember the price will change once you add it to your cart.

Sheilah Villari

