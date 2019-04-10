I don’t think anyone really looks forward to lingerie shopping, but at Journelle — a brand known for being well made, size inclusive, and actually attractive — it’s the whole process is shockingly bearable. And right now is a great time to hit up Journelle, since everything is 25% off thanks to their Friends & Family Sale. Use promo code FNF2019 to save on scores of bras, underwear, bodysuits, bathing suits, robes, and much more.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.