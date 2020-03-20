Take 25% Off Botanic Hearth's Natural Oil Soaps and Shampoo

25% Off Botanic Hearth Natural Oil Soaps | Amazon Gold Box
In this season of hardcore cleanliness, why not try a new soap? Botanic Hearth’s collection of body washes and shampoo are 25% off at Amazon right now. You can get the Tea Tree Oil-based body washes for $12 (there’s a mint variant, too). They’re good for general cleaning, but some of the ingredients have also been known to combat nail fungus and apply gently on delicate skin. Meanwhile, this combo pack of sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner with hair growth properties—thanks to healthy infusions of biotin, ginger oil, and other natural ingredients—falls to $20.