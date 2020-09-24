Take 25% off Anything You Buy for the Next Week From Too Faced Cosmetics

Take 25% off Anything | Too Faced Cosmetics | Use Code FAMILY25
Friends and family discount week is back at Too Faced. I’m a fan of this company, clearly as I wrote this review on their new Pumpkin Spice Palette. From now until next Tuesday take 25% off your entire order so you can grab that palette or any others for a little less. All you need to do is use the code FAMILY25.
But wait, there’s more because of course there is. If you spend more than $75 you also get a free tote bag with the same code. I will enthusiastically recommend the purchase of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara. It has been my go-to for years and it really is perfection. And honestly, most of the products I’ve had from this company have been really quality but if you want the best mascara that’s it. The code works until September 29.
Free standard shipping on all orders.