Take 25% off Anything You Buy for the Next Week From Too Faced Cosmetics

Friends and family discount week is back at Too Faced. I’m a fan of this company, clearly as I wrote this review on their new Pumpkin Spice Palette. From now until next Tuesday take 25% off your entire order so you can grab that palette or any others for a little less. All you need to do is use the code FAMILY25.

But wait, there’s more because of course there is. If you spend more than $75 you also get a free tote bag with the same code. I will enthusiastically recommend the purchase of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara. It has been my go- to for years and it really is perfection . And honestly, most of the products I’ve had from this company have been really quality but if you want the best mascara that’s it. The code works until September 29.

