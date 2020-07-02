Take 25% off Anything at Adidas for the Next Five Days

25% off Sitewide Sale SUMMER Photo : Adidas

25% off Sitewide Sale | Adidas | Use Code SUMMER



Usually one of these sales comes around and it’s only on shoes with a bunch of restrictions well, not today. Take 25% off anything on Adidas’ site from now until next Monday. Just use the code SUMMER at check out.

Advertisement

This even works with sale items. So if you’ve had your eye on something in the discount section get it for even less. Remember it’s not just footwear. Backpacks, tees, hats, and workout gear are all included. Men, women, and kids are all covered too. You can even use the code on collaborations like the newly released Disney line.

Free shipping on all orders over $49 and this sale runs until July 6.

