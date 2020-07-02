It's all consuming.
Take 25% off Anything at Adidas for the Next Five Days

Sheilah Villari
25% off Sitewide Sale | Adidas | Use Code SUMMER

Usually one of these sales comes around and it’s only on shoes with a bunch of restrictions well, not today. Take 25% off anything on Adidas’ site from now until next Monday. Just use the code SUMMER at check out.

This even works with sale items. So if you’ve had your eye on something in the discount section get it for even less. Remember it’s not just footwear. Backpacks, tees, hats, and workout gear are all included. Men, women, and kids are all covered too. You can even use the code on collaborations like the newly released Disney line.

Free shipping on all orders over $49 and this sale runs until July 6.

