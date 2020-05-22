It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 25% off Any Full-Priced Item at Fossil, Even Smartwatches

Sheilah Villari
25% off Full Priced Items | Fossil | Use Code FWLPD
Over 100 items are currently in Fossil’s flash sale but you can grab even more savings over the next three days. Use the code FWLPD at checkout and get 25% off all full-priced items too.

Fossil is known for slick accessories. Belts, sunglasses, wallets, and of course bags. I’ve been a Fossil fan since my very first card case and their products are built to last. The code can also be used on smartwatches that come highly recommended. That’s $75 off for some of these styles. A perfect addition to your summer workout schedule.

You’ve got until May 25 on this sale and free shipping on all orders.

