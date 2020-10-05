Take 25% off 400 Pieces of Your Favorite Candy From Hersey's Right Now

Halloween Candy Bag Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Halloween Candy Bag | $18 | Amazon Gold Box



Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy back in August. Today grab this treat bag of 400 fun-size packs for just $18.

Advertisement

This bag of Hersey brand fan favorites has something for everyone. It includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, Whoppers, and Bubble Yum so you can choose your own candy adventure from chewy to chocolatey. There are over seven pounds to share (because they’re individually wrapped) or to just toss in your bag for a little saccharin pick me up while you’re out and about . If you or house are Hersey lovers this is your deal and the time of year to shine in confectionery delight.

Prime members enjoy same-day shipping.