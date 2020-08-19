It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Take $220 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
8.8K
5
2
Dyson V10 Total | $280 | Newegg
Dyson V10 Total | $280 | Newegg
Photo: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dyson V10 Total | $280 | Newegg

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you a little over $400, but right now you can get a refurbished model on Newegg for just $280, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 8/9/2020 and updated with new information on 8/19/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook Edition - Xbox One
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Deals of the Day: HP Envy Printer, Razer Mouse and Keyboard, Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer, BBoutique 1-Day Sale, Huckberry Swimwear, and More

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Is Down to $35

Five Kitchen Upgrades to Take You From Summer to Fall Under $50

The Best Routers for Working From Home, According to Our Friends at Gizmodo