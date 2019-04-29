Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Alienware’s thinnest gaming laptop ever is now cheaper than ever. The Alienware M15 Gaming unit with an i7-8750H processor, GTX 1070 Max Q graphics, 128GB NVMe SSD + 1TB SSHD storage and 16GB of RAM is down to $1,400.

For the most part, this particular model hovers around $1,400-1,500. Gizmodo says that this new breed of Alienware laptop can “play the latest games damn well, and they’ll be able to play next year’s games, and the ones the year after that well too. More importantly, these systems are actually portable now, and if you’re looking for one that marries portability and performance than I think the Alienware m15 is the best one you can buy.”

