Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters offers deals fairly regularly, but rarely on shoppers’ entire purchase. But now, for a limited time, you can take 20% off your entire UO cart. There are some pretty significant exclusions; it seems items from big brands like Nike, Reebok, Birkenstock, etc., along with some bigger ticket furniture and decor are not eligible. Still, there’s much savings to be had, so stock up on new stuff for summer before this offer is shut off.