Take $20 off These Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones and Get Over 60 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Pleasure

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow over the years and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently 26% off.

If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a handsfree phone call maker. Expect about sixty-five hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quicky with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

