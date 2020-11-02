Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
Take 20% off LEGO Super Mario Kit Expansions at Amazon

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.

While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

