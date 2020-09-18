It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Take 20% off Anything This Weekend at Anthropologie by Becoming a Perks Member

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsanthropologie
93
Save
20% off Storewide With AnthroPerks | Anthropologie
20% off Storewide With AnthroPerks | Anthropologie
Image: Anthropologie

20% off Storewide With AnthroPerks | Anthropologie

Today is AnthroDay. What does that mean? It’s simple. Just sign up for Anthropologie’s free membership to receive updates on sales, special discount codes, and in-store events. You also get early access to sales and sneak peeks of new collections like Meadow Sweet that just launched. Once you sign up you’ll see anything you put in your cart automatically receive the 20% discount, no code needed.

Advertisement

Speaking of the newly launched Meadow Sweet line, there are some very lovely country core looks in there.

I’m loving this beautiful Eliot Fringed Leather Moto Jacket ($158). It’s about time to start pulling out those jackets and this luxe leather one is giving me major Wynonna Earp vibes with the fringed embellishments. Plus everyone looks dope in a moto jacket, everyone.

Advertisement

Obviously a great pair of bootcut jeans is next on the list for the farm ensemble we’re going for. These ultra high-rise ones ($183) by Paige Laurel Canyon certainly do the job. The bootcut is a timeless silhouette that elongates the legs and makes all butts look good.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple HomePod
Apple HomePod

The Pilcro Mara Relaxed Velvet Buttondown ($102) is the perfect combo of classy and relaxed. This shirt will look dressy even with the jeans from above. The plush velvet, which comes in four colors, gives a touch of sophistication to a usually casual look. And that’s kind of the essence of the entire Meadow Sweet collection.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $150.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

You Should Still Be Cleaning Your Hands No Matter Where You Go so Grab Two Big Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for Just $15

Find Your Next PC In HP's 72-Hour Flash Sale

Step Into a New World and Pre-Order the Oculus Quest 2

Put Your Ear to the Best Smart Speakers Worth Buying, According to Reviewers