Take 20% off Anything This Weekend at Anthropologie by Becoming a Perks Member

Today is AnthroDay. What does that mean ? It’s simple. Just sign up for Anthropologie’s free membership to receive updates on sales, special discount codes, and in-store events . You also get early access to sales and sneak peeks of new collections like Meadow Sweet that just launched . Once you sign up you’ll see anything you put in your cart automatically receive the 20% discount, no code needed.

Speaking of the newly launched Meadow Sweet line, there are some very lovely country core looks in there.

I’m loving this beautiful Eliot Fringed Leather Moto Jacket ($158). It’s about time to start pulling out those jackets and this luxe leather one is giving me major Wynonna Earp vibes with the fringed embellishments. Plus everyone looks dope in a moto jacket, everyone.

Obviously a great pair of boot cut jeans is next on the list for the farm ensemble we’re going for. These u ltra h igh-rise ones ($183) by Paige Laurel Canyon certainly do the job. The bootcut is a timeless silhouette that elongates the legs and makes all butts look good.

The Pilcro Mara Relaxed Velvet Buttondown ($102) is the perfect combo of classy and relaxed. This shirt will look dressy even with the jeans from above. The plush velvet, which comes in four colors, gives a touch of sophistication to a usually casual look. And that’s kind of the essence of the entire Meadow Sweet collection.

