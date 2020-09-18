Take 20% off Anything This Weekend at Anthropologie by Becoming a Perks Member

20% off Storewide With AnthroPerks | Anthropologie
Today is AnthroDay. What does that mean? It’s simple. Just sign up for Anthropologie’s free membership to receive updates on sales, special discount codes, and in-store events. You also get early access to sales and sneak peeks of new collections like Meadow Sweet that just launched. Once you sign up you’ll see anything you put in your cart automatically receive the 20% discount, no code needed.
Speaking of the newly launched Meadow Sweet line, there are some very lovely country core looks in there.
I’m loving this beautiful Eliot Fringed Leather Moto Jacket ($158). It’s about time to start pulling out those jackets and this luxe leather one is giving me major Wynonna Earp vibes with the fringed embellishments. Plus everyone looks dope in a moto jacket, everyone.
Obviously a great pair of bootcut jeans is next on the list for the farm ensemble we’re going for. These ultra high-rise ones ($183) by Paige Laurel Canyon certainly do the job. The bootcut is a timeless silhouette that elongates the legs and makes all butts look good.
The Pilcro Mara Relaxed Velvet Buttondown ($102) is the perfect combo of classy and relaxed. This shirt will look dressy even with the jeans from above. The plush velvet, which comes in four colors, gives a touch of sophistication to a usually casual look. And that’s kind of the essence of the entire Meadow Sweet collection.
Free shipping on orders over $150.