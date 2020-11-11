It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 20% off Anything at bareMinerals and Help Your Single Self Glow

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
20% off Sitewide | bareMinerals | Use Code SINGLES20
Image: bareMinerals

Singles Day isn’t a day to feel bad it’s a day to reflect. It’s a day to take care of yourself and know your value. Whatever your coupled or not those are always important. Our pals at bareMinerals know that too and want to add a little something to your self-care routine with a 20% off sitewide sale. Just use the code SINGLES20 at check out but it is for today only.

With the holidays and cold weather fast approaching it’s a great time to grab some goodies to keep your skin happy. I highly recommend the Poreless at Any Age Set ($23). This is the mini version but it goes a long way, plus it makes a really nice gift for clean beauty pals concerned with sustainability. In the bundle, you get the Clay Cleanser, the Exfoliating Essence, and the Oil-Free Moisturizer. This works for best combo/oily skin but can vibe with all types. This 3-step process minimizes how your pores look and will tighten your skin within a week of use. The Exfoliating Essence is packed with nutrients and prebiotics so your face will just look fresher and healthier. Get that merry and bright glow just in time for your Zoom holiday with the fam.

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and a free eyeshadow palette for any order over $75.

Sheilah Villari

