Take 20% off Any Vibe Over $75 at Babeland Because It's May

20% off Vibes O ver $75 | Babeland



As Masturbation May rolls on, Babeland has entered the celebration with 20% off v ibes ov er $75. And there’s quite the selection of almost seven hundred different vibrators to pick from.

I have a different version of this rabbit, and it’s absolutely one of my faves. This Rotating G Rabbit has seven vibe functions at three speeds. But it really shines in that it has a unique heating element. Designed with an optimum curve ideal for G-spot teasing. This is absolutely a high-quality vibe that is unlike any other in your collection. Expect about two hours of playtime off of one charge and use a water-based lubricant with it. The soft silicone warms up quickly, so take a little extra time on your first outings to find what works for you.

Le Wand Petite is a more portable version of its big sister with all of the power and less noise. All the classic features are still there, including the body-safe silicone, flexible neck, and shower friendliness. The ten ultra-powerful vibes pack a pintsized punch in six different patterns. The travel case lets you be discreet, and the lock keeps it for keeps. As with the old-fashioned model, this one is also cordless and rechargeable by USB. You’ll even get a pleasure guide to help with play and a one-year warranty. You can pick from rose gold, blue, and violet. These will both ship for free.

