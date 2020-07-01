It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 15% off These Temperature Regulating Sheets and Hopefully a Few Degrees More off Your Bedding Set

svillari
Sheilah Villari
15% off Climacool Sheets | My Sheets Rock | Use code FIREWORK

Graphic: Sheilah Villari

It’s that time of year where if you can’t make your bedroom like an icebox you need backup. If you aren’t lucky enough to coexist with central air getting cool and comfy for a peaceful summer slumber can be a challenge. My Sheets Rock is here to the rescue with 15% off temperature regulating sheets.

It’s not just the pillow that’s the cool side of sleepy time now, it’s the whole plushy outfit. My Sheets Rock brings that chill to your entire bedding experience. Their temperature regulating sheets are heaven-sent to the sweaty and the overheated apartment. If you have significant other who runs a bit hot this is gamechanger. Even my small terrier sometimes sleeping on top of me is just too much when the temps get tropical. Knowing I’ve got sheets that make everything temperate so I can still snuggle my pooch in summer is wonderful. And all for less.

Sale runs until July 5 and there is free shipping.

