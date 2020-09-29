It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take 15% off One of the Coziest Pet Beds My Dog Has Ever Had

Sheilah Villari
Plush Donut Pet Cushion | $20 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Plush Donut Pet Cushion | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

My dog’s favorite bed is on sale and it can be your floofs favorite too. All sizes are on sale but depending on how big your good boy or girl is the price will fluctuate a little, $17-$28. It’s still a good deal on one of the softest and comfiest beds my pooch has ever had.

The medium bed is what my old Jack Russell now has and it’s hard to get him off it. Not because he’s thirteen but because it’s so cozy. He prefers this over the bed now. The donut shape obviously makes it ideal if your pet is a little cinnamon roll all curled up when they sleep. But there’s plenty of support if they like to stretch out too. It’s lightweight and easy to move around or even take with you if they need it on a trip or for boarding. It’s faux shag fur and self-warming. It’s deep enough to get a little burrowing action on if you’ve got a digger on your hands. There’s a variety of colors to choose from to match it to your decor and it’s got an anti-skid bottom so it’s all good on wood floors or tile. It’s easy to clean and can go right in the washer and be tumble dried. Your pet deserves the best and when you get to save a little to give them that all the better.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

