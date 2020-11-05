It's all consuming.
Take $14 off This Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker and Never Waste Grounds Again

Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker | $44 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker | $44 | Amazon Gold Box

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too, given everything, is a huge plus. For the rest of the day save 24% on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.

If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in 2 minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old fashioned way every now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you do like being caffeinated you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut off feature and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

