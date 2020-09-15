Take $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again

Dyson V10 Total (Refurbished) | $270 | Newegg

Your floors are starting to feel grimey, and your trusty ol’ broom doesn’t seem to really do the trick anymore. A vacuum cleaner can not only help speed up the process, but make sure all the little specs of gunk that brooms can often miss get picked up. The Dyson V10 has a powerful cleaning head that’s ready for deep cleaning sessions, and it’s cordless, so you can get into all those tough-to-reach spots without hassle. All that power would typically cost you a little over $400, but right now you can get a refurbished model on Newegg for just $280, so you’re paying a pretty low price for a vacuum that’ll make cleaning your floors a breeze.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 8/9/2020 and updated with new information on 9/15/2020.