Take $13 off a TaoTronics Sound Machine Combo To Help You Get a Restful Night's Sleep

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light | $27 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $13 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon . You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 02/02/2021 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 04/26/2021.