It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Take $10 off This Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker and Never Waste Grounds Again

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Save
Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker | $48 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker | $48 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker | $48 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too, given everything, is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save 17% on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.

Advertisement

If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you do like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`