Take $10 off These Charming Glass Coffee Mugs and Brighten Your Morning Brew

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs | $14 | Amazon Gold Box



If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe the perfect temperature for just $14 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle no worries, they’re safe there too.

