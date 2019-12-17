Take $10 Off Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch

Ring Fit Adventure Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Walmart | Also available at Amazon

Feel free to cancel your Peloton membership, now that Ring Fit Adventure is down to just $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this game and accessory bundle.

To play, you’ll need to attach one Joy-Con to a leg strap, and the other to a wild peripheral, the Ring-Con. When us ed in tandem, these two accessories will keep track of your movements and help you interact with game.

Advertisement

Just a heads up, you’re going to look undeniably silly with this workout, but that’s part of the fun. If the Wii Fit is any indication, this type of workout gamification will be an addictive, welcome addition to a healthy lifestyle.