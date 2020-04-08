Take $10 Off RAVPower's 10W Fast Wireless Charger

It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Today, you can get RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger for $10 cheaper than usual by clipping an Amazon coupon, bringing your total down to $16 before taxes and shipping. It’s compatible with almost any device that uses Qi wireless charging, including your iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, smartwatches, AirPods, and more. RAVPower claims its charger juices up 30 to 80 minutes faster than typical wireless pads, which sounds about right for a 10W charger, but remember this is highly dependent on the device you’re using.

As an added bonus, the charger receives power from a Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 adapter capable of 18W with an accompanying micro-USB cable. You’re kind of getting two products in one here because you can use the adapter directly with any compatible device to get a much faster charge than the wireless setup, perfect for a last-minute top-up.

