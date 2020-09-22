Take $10 off of This Yoda Mini Backpack Fit for Any Jedi Master

Loungefly Yoda Mini Backpack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Loungefly Yoda Mini Backpack | $80 | Amazon



Loungefly is such a coveted brand because they tend to make limited runs on some very adorable designs. T heir mini backpacks are absolutely the best sellers in that batch so when one goes on sale it’s a big deal. While everyone is fawning over The Child let’s not forget we knew him well and loved him as Yoda first. This unbelievably cute bag from the company somehow ties all the versions we love of him together. It’s $10 off right now which is the lowest it’s ever been. If you want him to buy it quickly.

Advertisement

I have four of these backpacks and they are durable, well-sized, and beautifully designed. This Yoda one is perfect for any fan but would also be a cute edition to a Luke or Leia cosplay look. What’s a really nice touch is this one is a collaboration with Funko so he’s based on their line of the Jedi Master. Made of faux suede and the straps are adjustable. This is a collector’ s items for sure.

Free shipping on this item.