Take $10 off Goody Box's Birthday Pack and Make Your Furbaby's Day Very Special

$10 off Goody Birthday Box

$10 off Goody Birthday Box | $29 | Chewy

Chewy teamed up with Goody Box to make a special package for your special furball. Get $10 off their Birthday Box. Our pets have been so very good, yes good, who’s good? Sorry, out of habit. But t hey’ve been wonderful floofs while trying to figure out what they did to get all these walks, cuddles, and unlimited hangout out time so grab a great reward for them this year.

But it doesn’t have to be just for a birthday, it can be for a “Gotcha Day” too. We celebrate both at my house. Twice the days to make them wonder what they did to get all the treats.

Each box comes with 6 handpicked, full-size products. This box is specifically for the small to medium pooches so apologies to the big boys this go-round.



Shipping is free on orders over $49.