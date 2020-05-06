It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Take $10 off Goody Box's Birthday Pack and Make Your Furbaby's Day Very Special

Sheilah Villari
$10 off Goody Birthday Box | $29 | Chewy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
$10 off Goody Birthday Box | $29 | Chewy

Chewy teamed up with Goody Box to make a special package for your special furball. Get $10 off their Birthday Box. Our pets have been so very good, yes good, who’s good? Sorry, out of habit. But they’ve been wonderful floofs while trying to figure out what they did to get all these walks, cuddles, and unlimited hangout out time so grab a great reward for them this year.

But it doesn’t have to be just for a birthday, it can be for a “Gotcha Day” too. We celebrate both at my house. Twice the days to make them wonder what they did to get all the treats.

Each box comes with 6 handpicked, full-size products. This box is specifically for the small to medium pooches so apologies to the big boys this go-round.

Shipping is free on orders over $49.

