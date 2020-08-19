Tacklife's T8 Jump Starter Will Resurrect Your Ride for Over 30% Less Today

Tacklife T8 800A Jump Starter 6R7Y5WYL Graphic : Gabe Carey

Tacklife T8 800A Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Promo Code 6R7Y5WYL

Man, could my dad drive a car. But if yours can’t without breaking down (or you, yourself, can’t), maybe you should pick up a couple Tacklife T8 800A jump starter. It’s the last-gen model, sure, but it’s 32% off today using the promo code 6R7Y5WYL. With an 18,000mAh battery inside, it not only jump-starts cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans—it can also take your phone from 0 to 100 in no time at all, thanks to its 5V/9V Quick Charge port. Never again will you be stuck thumbing it on the side of the road with a dead battery and a stagnant vehicle ... well, as long as you remember to juice up the jump starter.