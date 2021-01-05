Tacklife's Cordless Electric Screwdriver Will Help You Break Free From the Tyranny of Wires for $14

Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver UOPDJXCP Graphic : Gabe Carey

Tacklife Cordless Screwdriver | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code UOPDJXCP

Although you might not get as powerful performance from a cordless electric screwdriver, sometimes your even closest outlet is out of reach. And if you’re without a wireless solution, well—excuse the pun—you’re screwed. As a backup, you should always have a cordless screwdriver somewhere around the house. Fortunately, this one from Tacklife is on sale for $14 on Amazon today when you enter the promo code UOPDJXCP at checkout. In total, with the discount applied, you’re looking at a total discount of 45% down from the original $28 list price. Now that’s podracing.

Advertisement

Despite having what I’m guessing is inferior performance to a stationary screwdriver, Tacklife’s cordless option boasts a decent 2,000mAh battery, rechargeable over microUSB. A three-level battery indicator lets you know when you’re about to run out of juice. Complete with a 4nm torque and 1/4" magnetic chuck, on paper it doesn’t sound too shabby. Speeds of up to 200 RPM round it out as a fine budget option for anyone whose DIY projects don’t require anything too vigorous.

This deal ends January 9, so if you’re in need of a new electric screwdriver snatch this one up while it’s still on sale, no strings (or cords) attached.