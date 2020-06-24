Tacklife's 800A Jump Starter Doubles As an 18,000mAh Power Bank for $48

Tacklife 800A Jump Starter OG3Z37UC + Clip coupon Image : Tacklife

Tacklife 800A Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Promo Code OG3Z37UC + Clip Coupon

The last thing anyone wants in these times is to be stranded on the side of the road. If you’re interested in proofing yourself for future car trouble, Tacklife’s latest deal is a sweet one. You can save 40% on its 800A jump starter when you clip the coupon at Amazon and apply promo code OG3Z37UC, bringing your total down from $80 to $48.

Tacklife’s 800A unit comes with the battery clamps needed to jump any 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine. With dual fast-charging USB ports and an 18,000mAh cell inside, you can also be sure your phone won’t die on you at the worst possible moment.