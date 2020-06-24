It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsAuto

Tacklife's 800A Jump Starter Doubles As an 18,000mAh Power Bank for $48

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTacklifeTacklife Deals
744
1
Save
Tacklife 800A Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Use code OG3Z37UC + Clip coupon
Tacklife 800A Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Use code OG3Z37UC + Clip coupon
Image: Tacklife
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tacklife 800A Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Promo Code OG3Z37UC + Clip Coupon

The last thing anyone wants in these times is to be stranded on the side of the road. If you’re interested in proofing yourself for future car trouble, Tacklife’s latest deal is a sweet one. You can save 40% on its 800A jump starter when you clip the coupon at Amazon and apply promo code OG3Z37UC, bringing your total down from $80 to $48.

Advertisement

Tacklife’s 800A unit comes with the battery clamps needed to jump any 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engine. With dual fast-charging USB ports and an 18,000mAh cell inside, you can also be sure your phone won’t die on you at the worst possible moment.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Save 33% on CBD Gummies, Energy Shots, and Yes, UNICORN JERKY in Sunday Scaries' 4th of July Sale
4th of July CBD Bundle
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers with Today's Best HP Deals

What Are the Best Appliances and Tools for Kitchen Noobs?

It's Hot Outside, Here's a Tower Fan

Eight Grilling Accessories to Complete Your Cookout, According to BBQ Buffs