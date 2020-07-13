Tacklife's 20V Cordless Drill is Down to $45 for the Next Few Days

Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill Set AYMM8TSP Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Every toolbox needs a cordless drill, so if you don’t already have one, consider this 20V Tacklife, which is yours for $45 with promo code AYMM8TSP. Normally $70, Tacklife includes all the dirll bits and accessores you should ever need. The drill charges to full in under one hour and offers the ultimate flexibility with adjustable torque and speeds across three different modes: screwing, drilling, and hammer drilling. The code expires July 17.