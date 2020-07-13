It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Tacklife's 20V Cordless Drill is Down to $39 for the Next Few Days

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTacklifeTacklife Deals
703
Save
Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill Set | $39 | Amazon | Use code ONIJ2L5C
Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill Set | $39 | Amazon | Use code ONIJ2L5C
Image: Tacklife
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill Set | $39 | Amazon | Use code ONIJ2L5C

Every toolbox needs a cordless drill, so if you don’t already have one, consider this 20V Tacklife, which is yours for $45 with promo code ONIJ2L5C. Normally $70, Tacklife includes all the dirll bits and accessores you should ever need. The drill charges to full in under one hour and offers the ultimate flexibility with adjustable torque and speeds across three different modes: screwing, drilling, and hammer drilling. The code expires July 25.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 7/21/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Power Everything With 48 Anker AA Alkaline Batteries for $13
Anker AA Alkaline Batteries (48-count)
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

NieR: Automata, One of the Best PS4 Games, Is Now Just $20, DLC Included

Ensure a Secure, Private Internet: The Best VPN Deals

Plug-In All Your Devices With An Anker USB-C Power Strip

Begin Backyard Bops With These Bluetooth Lawn Speakers From Vivitar