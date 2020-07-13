Tacklife's 20V Cordless Drill is Down to $39 for the Next Few Days

Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill Set ONIJ2L5C Image : Tacklife

Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill Set | $39 | Amazon | Use code ONIJ2L5C



Every toolbox needs a cordless drill, so if you don’t already have one, consider this 20V Tacklife, which is yours for $45 with promo code ONIJ2L5C. Normally $70, Tacklife includes all the dirll bits and accessores you should ever need. The drill charges to full in under one hour and offers the ultimate flexibility with adjustable torque and speeds across three different modes: screwing, drilling, and hammer drilling. The code expires July 25 .

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 7/21/2020.