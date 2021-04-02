Tacklife’s Battery-Powered X1 Tire Inflator is an Essential Car Companion, Just $35

Tacklife X1 Cordless Tire Inflator Image : Andrew Hayward

Tacklife X1 Cordless Tire Inflator | $35 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code P7MPYJGM



Driving to the gas station to refill your tires with air is a real drag, especially if your tires leak steadily—and doubly so since those machines are often busted. It’s well worth buying yourself a portable inflator that you can use anywhere, and here’s an excellent new option.



Tacklife’s X1 cordless rechargeable tire inflator is newly upgraded for 2021, with a built-in 2,200mAh battery pack so you can fill up your car tires without an external power source. That’s ideal for emergencies too, or when you want to fill up bike tires without being near a power outlet.



Right now, you can save 30% off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and dropping in promo code P7MPYJGM at checkout, bringing the price to $35. Customers praise the portable design and efficient inflating, with a 4.4-star rating from 800+ reviews.