Up to 60% off power and hand tools | Amazon | Prime exclusive
Graphic: Erica Offutt

Find a tool for all your summer home improvement projects in this Amazon sale. They have hand tools like the uber popular Gerber Dime and Gerber Suspension, some drill combo kits, a wet dry vac, a laser distance measure, a Dremel rotary tool kit, and more. Everything is at its all-time-low price or at least very close to it, so it’s a good day to pick a few.