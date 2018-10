Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our general rule of thumb for mechanics tool sets is that anything under $.50 per piece is usually a good deal. This 170 piece set from Stanley easily hits that threshold at $63, even though it includes some stuff you wouldn’t normally find in a mechanics set, like a tape measure and some pliers. Just note that this price is only available for Prime members.