Graphic: Shep McAllister

TrailBuddy offers just about everything you could want in a pair of trekking poles.



Adjustable height with lever (instead of twist) locks? Check.

Sweat-wicking cork handles? Got ‘em.

Aluminum construction that’s more durable than carbon fiber? You know it.

Baskets? They come with two different kinds.

If you ever hike on uneven terrain, you’ll be amazed at how much these poles can help you navigate it, and you can get a set in the color of your choice for just $31 today with promo code GIZMODOTB15. Even if you don’t need them for yourself, they’d make a great gift.