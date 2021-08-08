Obagi Medical 360 Retinol Moisturizer Cream | $40 | Amazon



If you’ve got dull skin, blemishes, wrinkles, or other skincare concerns, Retinol can be a real gamechanger. It does take a good amount of consistent application night after night to see results— but it really can make a difference. And if you haven’t tried Obagi’s version of retinol cream, you should really check out this deal.

Grab a bottle of Obagi Medical 360 Retinol m oisturizer c ream for just $40 today— a 46% discount. Plus, with retinol cream a little bit really goes a long way. You don’t want to use more than a pea-sized amount for your whole face per application, or else you’ll risk really drying out your skin . So this bottle should last you a good while!