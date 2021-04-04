Swivel, Pivot, and Tilt This Asus 27" Monitor as Much as You Want for 19% Off

ASUS 27” Full HD Monitor | $170 | Newegg

Been thinking of investing in a second (or third) monitor? This Asus monitor is sure to be a good fit, and it’s down to $170 right now at Newegg— that’s way cheaper than it goes for over at Amazon. You can adjust this monitor to fit on your desk by easily tilting or pivoting your screen as needed. Plus, it seems like a great value option as a gaming monitor with its 1ms response time and 75Hz refresh rate, as well as Dual HDMI and VGA connectivity.

Eye strain been a concern? This monitor comes pre-equipped with ASUS e ye c are technology to soothe your tired eyes from all the screen time necessary these days.

Finally, this monitor also has built-in 2W stereo speakers, so you can go without the external speakers if needed. It’s a Newegg Shell Shocker deal though— so grab it today while this price is still goo d.